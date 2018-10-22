Bolton: I Told Russians That Their Meddling ‘Hardly Had Any Real Effect’

National Security Adviser John Bolton told his “Russian colleagues,” during a trip to Moscow Monday, “that their meddling in our election process had hardly had any real effect,” Reuters reported.

Reuters didn’t report what, if any, proof Bolton supplied for the claim. U.S. intelligence agencies that probed Russian election interference said explicitly that they “did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election.” Read the full quote below:

Full Bolton quote on Russian meddling, made today in an interview on Moscow radio: pic.twitter.com/7JUjHnUuVG — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) October 22, 2018

This post has been updated.