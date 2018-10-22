livewire Russia Probe

Bolton: I Told Russians That Their Meddling ‘Hardly Had Any Real Effect’

By
October 22, 2018 2:44 pm

National Security Adviser John Bolton told his “Russian colleagues,” during a trip to Moscow Monday, “that their meddling in our election process had hardly had any real effect,” Reuters reported.

Reuters didn’t report what, if any, proof Bolton supplied for the claim. U.S. intelligence agencies that probed Russian election interference said explicitly that they “did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election.” Read the full quote below:

This post has been updated.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: