Bolton: ‘We’ll See’ If Recognizing Russian Annexation Of Crimea Is On The Table

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday would not commit, one way or the other, on President Donald Trump’s comments that “we’re going to have to see” if the United States eventually recognizes Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on July 16.

“Is the U.S. endorsing the idea that international borders can be redrawn by force?” CBS News’ Margaret Brennan asked Bolton during an interview on “Face the Nation,” after referencing Trump’s Friday remark. “Is this actually a topic?”

“No, that’s not the position of the United States” Bolton said.



“Which is why it was newsworthy when he said it,” Brennan pressed.

Bolton said Trump often uses “we’ll see” to show “that he’s willing to talk to foreign leaders about a range of issues and hear their perspective.”

“That’s not up for negotiation?” Brennan pressed again.

“That’s not the position of the United States,” Bolton said.

“Right, but saying ‘we’ll see’ suggests it might be,” Brennan said.

“Well, we’ll see,” Bolton responded.

He added later: “The President makes the policy. I don’t make the policy.”

