Corker: Republican Base’s Support For Trump Is ‘Tribal In Nature’

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said in an interview published Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s support among the Republican base is “tribal in nature” and “people don’t ask about issues anymore.”

“The President is, as you know — you’ve seen his numbers among the Republican base — it’s very strong. It’s more than strong, it’s tribal in nature,” Corker told the Washington Examiner, as flagged by Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire.

“People who tell me, who are out on trail, say, look, people don’t ask about issues anymore. They don’t care about issues,” he added. “They want to know if you’re with Trump or not.”

Corker, who has criticized Trump but voted in sync with the vast majority of the President’s positions, announced in September 2017 that he would not seek re-election in 2018. He briefly reconsidered in February but ultimately stood by his decision to retire.