Michael Bromwich, one of the attorneys for professor Christine Blasey Ford, fired back at President Donald Trump for mocking his client to a raucous rally crowd Tuesday night.

A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice. https://t.co/UJ0bGxV1EZ

— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) October 3, 2018