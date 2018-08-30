Biden Appears To Rebuke Trump In Eulogy For McCain

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump during Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) memorial service in Pheonix, passionately shouting that McCain would only choose to disassociate himself with someone who “lacked the basic values of decency, respect.”

“It wasn’t about politics with John,” Biden said. “He could disagree on substance, it was the underlying values that animated everything John did, everything he was. You come to a different conclusion, but where he’d part company with you, is if you lacked the basic values of decency, respect, knowing this project is bigger than yourself.”