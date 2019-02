Three top strategists for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign have quit.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Tad Devine, Mark Longabaugh, and Julian Mulvey left the campaign over “creative differences.”

In a joint statement, the strategists said they were leaving because “we believe that Sen. Sanders deserves to have media consultants who share his creative vision for the campaign.”

“We just didn’t have a meeting of the minds,” Longabaugh told NBC.