Latest
during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election.
14 mins ago
House GOPers Call On Sessions To Prosecute Clinton, DOJ Officials
20 mins ago
Rep. Ted Lieu Trolls The NRA
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Teachers rally at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally Monday at the state Capitol as Oklahoma becomes the latest state to be plagued by teacher strife. Teachers are walking off the job after a $6,100 pay raise was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
23 mins ago
Arizona Teachers Weigh Walkout For School Funding After Weeks Of Protests
livewire

Bernie Sanders: ‘Cardi B Is Right’ About Social Security

By | April 18, 2018 11:37 am
MediaPunch

In pure “feel the Bern” fashion, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) postured his affinity for millennial culture on Wednesday by retweeting a quote from rap sensation Cardi B, who recently dropped her encyclopedic knowledge of U.S. presidents in an expansive interview with GQ.

In that interview, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, took a deep dive into her self-professed obsession with the 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she said was the “real ‘Make America Great Again’ President because if it wasn’t for him, older Americans wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

A longtime advocate for expanding Social Security, Bernie retweeted that quote to champion his push for reform, which was a key part of his platform in his 2016 presidential bid.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
More Livewire
View All
Comments