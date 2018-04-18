Bernie Sanders: ‘Cardi B Is Right’ About Social Security

In pure “feel the Bern” fashion, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) postured his affinity for millennial culture on Wednesday by retweeting a quote from rap sensation Cardi B, who recently dropped her encyclopedic knowledge of U.S. presidents in an expansive interview with GQ.

In that interview, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, took a deep dive into her self-professed obsession with the 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she said was the “real ‘Make America Great Again’ President because if it wasn’t for him, older Americans wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

A longtime advocate for expanding Social Security, Bernie retweeted that quote to champion his push for reform, which was a key part of his platform in his 2016 presidential bid.