NYT: Carson Considered Leaving HUD Over Department Budget Negotiations

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson considered leaving the Trump administration recently when negotiating with the White House over his department’s budget, people close to Carson told the New York Times in a story published Monday morning.

“There are more complexities here than in brain surgery,” Carson told the New York Times about his position leading HUD. “Doing this job is going to be a very intricate process.”

Carson was frustrated by the steep cuts to HUD imposed by Trump and had to negotiate for an extra $2 million, according to the New York Times.

Under the deep budget cuts pushed by President Donald Trump, HUD purchased a $31,000 new dining set for Carson’s office, allegedly without the secretary’s approval. Facing big budget cuts and scrutiny in the press, Carson ordered HUD to cancel the order for the new dining set last week.

