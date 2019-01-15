Barr: I’m Open To Reconsidering DOJ Refusal To Defend Obamacare In Lawsuit

Latest
By
January 15, 2019 6:09 pm

Attorney general nominee William Barr said Tuesday that he would be open to reconsidering the Justice Department’s position on a lawsuit by Republican states attorneys general over Obamacare.

Attorney General Sessions refused to defend Obamacare in court, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) noted during Barr’s confirmation hearing. 

“Would you reverse the Justice Department’s position and defend the Affordable Care Act in court?” the senator asked.

“That is a case that, if I am confirmed, I would like to review the department’s position on that case,” Barr responded. 

Asked if he was “open to reconsidering the position?” Barr responded “yes.”

Watch below:

