Barr: I’m Open To Reconsidering DOJ Refusal To Defend Obamacare In Lawsuit

Attorney general nominee William Barr said Tuesday that he would be open to reconsidering the Justice Department’s position on a lawsuit by Republican states attorneys general over Obamacare.
Attorney General Sessions refused to defend Obamacare in court, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) noted during Barr’s confirmation hearing.
“Would you reverse the Justice Department’s position and defend the Affordable Care Act in court?” the senator asked.
“That is a case that, if I am confirmed, I would like to review the department’s position on that case,” Barr responded.
Asked if he was “open to reconsidering the position?” Barr responded “yes.”
