livewire

Barr: ‘I Would Not Carry Out’ Trump Demand To Fire Mueller Without Cause

By
January 15, 2019 1:20 pm

Attorney general nominee William Barr on Tuesday committed to not firing special counsel Robert Mueller without cause.

I would not carry out that instruction” to fire Mueller without cause at President Trump’s request, Barr told Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) during his confirmation hearing.

Coons had compared such the potential future scenario to the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre,” when Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than follow President Richard Nixon’s order to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox.

Watch below:

