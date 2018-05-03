Avenatti: ‘These Guys Make The Watergate Burglars Look Competent’

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti continued a series of cable news appearances Thursday, saying that President Donald Trump and his band of lawyers “make the Watergate burglars look competent.”

Avenatti also raised the possibility that the monthly retainers Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen were paid as reimbursement for the $130,000 he gave to Daniels before the election were parceled out to avoid detection.

“If invoices were submitted by Michael Cohen with the understanding that it was not for actual legal services but rather was a ruse for the reimbursement of $130,000, that could constitute fraud, that could constitute money laundering or other crimes,” he said. “It appears what they did was structured the repayment. It appears they structured the repayment in order to avoid detection or otherwise.”

