livewire 2018 Elections

Avenatti Says He’ll Hold ‘Resistance Rally’ To Counter Trump’s Texas Event

By
September 2, 2018 2:08 pm

Trump announced his rally in support of Cruz’s reelection on Friday:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: