Avenatti Says He’ll Hold ‘Resistance Rally’ To Counter Trump’s Texas Event

I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba). All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 2, 2018
Trump announced his rally in support of Cruz’s reelection on Friday:
I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018