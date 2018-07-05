Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House of Representatives Chamber after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Steny Hoyer Hospitalized With Pneumonia
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 23: Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., are seen during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on the nominations of Jelena McWilliams, Marvin Goodfriend, and Thomas Workman on January 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tester Takes Out Cheeky Newspaper Ads ‘Thanking’ Trump For Signing His Bills
Saga Of The Statue Of Liberty Scaler
Avenatti For President: Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Mulls 2020 Run

July 5, 2018
AFP/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said Wednesday that he would run against President Donald Trump in 2020 if no other viable Democratic candidate stepped up.

He then headed off any critiques of his lack of political experience by pointing to Trump’s victory.

Avenatti doubled down on his position later on CNN, telling Jim Sciutto that he has “brains, heart and courage,” or “three things that this President lacks.”

He added that he would prioritize immigration reform, job creation in the heartland, and pro-choice policy.

“So look, I hope somebody that’s competent enough to beat this guy — and that’s the question, who can beat him? I hope that person steps forward,” he said. “If they don’t, I will.”

