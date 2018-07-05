Avenatti For President: Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Mulls 2020 Run

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said Wednesday that he would run against President Donald Trump in 2020 if no other viable Democratic candidate stepped up.

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

He then headed off any critiques of his lack of political experience by pointing to Trump’s victory.

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with “experience” can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don’t be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Avenatti doubled down on his position later on CNN, telling Jim Sciutto that he has “brains, heart and courage,” or “three things that this President lacks.”

He added that he would prioritize immigration reform, job creation in the heartland, and pro-choice policy.

“So look, I hope somebody that’s competent enough to beat this guy — and that’s the question, who can beat him? I hope that person steps forward,” he said. “If they don’t, I will.”