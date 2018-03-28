Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Says He Would Consider A Settlement In Trump Case

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday morning that he would consider settling the case.

Though he did not rule out a settlement, Avenatti also suggested he would not be happy concluding the case until he gets more information about the hush agreement between Daniels and a business set up by Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen.

“I think we would consider it, I would converse with my client. It would depend on the terms of the settlement,” Avenatti said on CBS’ “This Morning” when asked if he would consider settling. “But at this point, I don’t see how the case gets resolved short of the truth coming out.”

Avenatti also shared more detail about a March 21 meeting he had with Trump’s lawyer, which he first revealed in a Wednesday morning filing moving to depose Trump and Cohen.

“We asked Mr. Harder, Mr. Trump’s attorney, whether Mr. Trump was a party to this agreement. And we heard crickets. They don’t know,” Avenatti said on CBS. “He said they don’t know yet whether Mr. Trump was a party to this agreement. How do you not know whether you’re a party to an agreement unless you’re just trying to make it up as you go along?”

It’s not clear what Avenatti meant when he said “party to this agreement” — that Trump’s lawyer has not determined legally whether Trump needed to sign the agreement or that Trump’s lawyer is not sure whether Trump was aware of the agreement.

Watch the interview via CBS: