Unsuccessful Texas Senate candidate and outgoing Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) spoke on the phone with Rev. Al Sharpton Friday as O’Rourke mulls a bid for the presidency in 2020, BuzzFeed News reported Monday. O’Rourke recently also met with former President Barack Obama.

A spokesperson for Sharpton told BuzzFeed News: “They spoke and agreed to meet within the next couple of weeks and they had a great conversation.”