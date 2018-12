Former FBI Director James Comey testified to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees Friday that he was concerned in late 2016 “that there appeared to be in the media a number of stories that might have been based on communications reporters or nonreporters like Rudy Giuliani were having with people in the [FBI’s] New York field office.”

The Wall Street Journal first noted the exchange in a report Saturday night. Read Comey’s testimony about Giuliani below: