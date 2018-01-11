Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 17: Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, speaks at an event at the Capitol Hill Club to launch of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Dennis Kucinich To Enter Ohio Governor Race Wednesday 25 mins ago
Pennsylvania Keeps Congressional Map Day After North Carolina’s Is Thrown Out 35 mins ago
 White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, stands by as reporters speak to attendees of the event combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis, outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Conway After Talking About Clinton: ‘Nobody Here Talks About Hillary Clinton’ 38 mins ago
livewire

Arpaio Is Still A Birther: ‘No Doubt’ That Obama’s Birth Certificate Is Phony

By | January 11, 2018 10:29 am
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America

Arizona Senate candidate and former controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio still does not believe in the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

During an interview with CNN Wednesday night, host Chris Cuomo asked Arpaio whether he still believes the former President was not born in the United States. Arpaio has been a prominent birther for years, perpetuating false claims that Obama was not born in the U.S. and questioning the authenticity of his birth certificate.

“I started this because of a fake document,” he said. “I didn’t care where the President came from, I didn’t care at all and we had the evidence. Nobody will talk about it, nobody will look at it. And anytime you want to come down, or anybody, we’ll be glad to show you the evidence. And by the way, you’re going to hear more about this fake, phony birth certificate.”

Arpaio said he still has “no doubt” that Obama has a phony birth certificate. 

While the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate is indisputable, Arpaio’s birtherism claims aren’t a fringe opinion. President Donald Trump was a vocal birther for years before he unequivocally proclaimed that Obama was born in the United States during the 2016 campaign.

The New York Times reported in November that Trump still privately questions whether Obama was born in the United States.

More Livewire
View All