Arpaio Is Still A Birther: ‘No Doubt’ That Obama’s Birth Certificate Is Phony

Arizona Senate candidate and former controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio still does not believe in the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

During an interview with CNN Wednesday night, host Chris Cuomo asked Arpaio whether he still believes the former President was not born in the United States. Arpaio has been a prominent birther for years, perpetuating false claims that Obama was not born in the U.S. and questioning the authenticity of his birth certificate.

“I started this because of a fake document,” he said. “I didn’t care where the President came from, I didn’t care at all and we had the evidence. Nobody will talk about it, nobody will look at it. And anytime you want to come down, or anybody, we’ll be glad to show you the evidence. And by the way, you’re going to hear more about this fake, phony birth certificate.”

Arpaio said he still has “no doubt” that Obama has a phony birth certificate.

While the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate is indisputable, Arpaio’s birtherism claims aren’t a fringe opinion. President Donald Trump was a vocal birther for years before he unequivocally proclaimed that Obama was born in the United States during the 2016 campaign.

The New York Times reported in November that Trump still privately questions whether Obama was born in the United States.