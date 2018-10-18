Arkansas Congressman Disavows ‘Appalling’ Radio Ad

Rep. French Hill (R-AR) disavowed a radio ad produced in support of his campaign by a group called Black Americans for the President’s Agenda, during which two women discuss how they plan to support French and the Republicans to prevent white Democrats from “lynching black folks” based on sexual assault allegations.

Some may have heard an appalling ad on the radio. I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms. I do not support that message, and there is no place in Arkansas for this nonsense. — French Hill (@ElectFrench) October 18, 2018