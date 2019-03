Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attributed Paul Manafort’s surprisingly light sentence to his affluence Thursday night after his court appearance.

Paul Manafort getting such little jail time for such serious crimes lays out for the world how it’s almost impossible for rich people to go to jail for the same amount of time as someone who is lower income.

In our current broken system, “justice” isn’t blind. It’s bought. https://t.co/1UgBXmR8bl

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019