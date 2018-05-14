Tom Price: Everybody Should Have Healthcare, Just Not Obamacare

Despite his ardent opposition to the Affordable Care Act, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that everybody should have access to healthcare, according to a Monday CNN report.

“Nobody wants individuals not to have coverage. We want everybody to have coverage,” Price said on the podcast, “The Axe Files.” “Having everybody have coverage is imperative at this point.”

He reportedly added that he does not think that the ACA provides people with “affordable, accessible” coverage.

Price helped lead the unsuccessful charge to repeal the ACA last year, and maintains that Trump’s moves since to slash ACA advertising money and to shorten the enrollment period were not attempts to damage the program, calling that train of thought “an illogical conclusion.”

Price resigned from the administration in September 2017 after his ethically suspect practice of using private planes for government work became known.