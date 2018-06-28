Reporter Gives Chilling Description Of Shooting At Annapolis Newsroom

After a gunman opened fire in the Annapolis newsroom of the Capital Gazette Thursday, Phil Davis, a reporter for the paper, recounted the chilling scene in a series of tweets.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018