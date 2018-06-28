Reporter Gives Chilling Description Of Shooting At Annapolis Newsroom

After a gunman opened fire in the Annapolis newsroom of the Capital Gazette Thursday, Phil Davis, a reporter for the paper, recounted the chilling scene in a series of tweets.
A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.
— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018
Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.
— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018
There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload
— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018