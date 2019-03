Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is very mad about the Senate Republicans who are voting with Democrats to reject President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration at the border.

URGENT SAFETY ALERT: Anyone in the vicinity of the U.S. Capitol take cover. Huge RINO stampede. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 14, 2019

The vote is still ongoing, but the Senate now has the votes to pass the resolution thanks to several GOP defections to the Democrats.