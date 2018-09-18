Andrew McCabe Is Publishing A Book Titled ‘The Threat’ About Trump, FBI

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is writing a book about his tumultuous tenure in the Trump administration, titled “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

“I wrote this book because the president’s attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole,” McCabe said in a statement released by his publisher. “He is undermining America’s safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions. His attacks on the most crucial institutions of government, and on the professionals who serve within them, should make every American stand up and take notice.”