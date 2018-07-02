Latest
livewire

Albright: Trump Is ‘Most Undemocratic President In Modern American History’

By | July 2, 2018 10:45 am

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called President Donald Trump “the most undemocratic president in modern American history” on Sunday in an interview with the BBC’s Andy Marr.

She added that she would not classify Trump as a fascist, as her definition of a fascist is “somebody who uses violence to achieve what he wants.”

“And by the way, it’s not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one’s own President,” she added. “But I am concerned.”

Albright led the State Department under President Bill Clinton and has criticized Trump before, saying that he has a “lack of democratic instinct of any kind” and a “disdain for the press and the judiciary and the electoral process.”

Watch below:

h/t CNN.

