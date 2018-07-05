Latest
After Alex Jones’ Prediction Of Civil War, Here Are The Best #SecondCivilWarLetters

By | July 5, 2018 1:10 pm
Brooks Kraft/Corbis News

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declared on July 1 that Democrats were planning to launch a second Civil War on Independence Day, a claim no more ridiculous than many he’s spewed, but one which, thankfully, spurred the #SecondCivilWarLetters hashtag.

Twitter users mocked Jones’ prediction with some alternative history of their own, including dispatches from Fort Red Pill, the 42nd Bisexual Brigade and elsewhere along the potential battlefield.

Here are the best of the “letters”:

There were also a few flops.

