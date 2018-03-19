Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 2:Councilmember Trayon White, Sr, listens as the D.C. City Council votes to confirm Peter J. Newsham as new chief of DC Metropolitan Police at the Wilson Building on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Washington, DC. Newsham will replace Cathy Lanier, who left to work for the NFL.(photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
State Capitol Building in Austin.
ACLU: White House NDA Is ‘Unconstitutional And Unenforceable’

By | March 19, 2018 7:53 am
during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

The American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday called out Presidential Donald Trump for what it called “unconstitutional and unenforceable” non-disclosure agreement that he reportedly makes his staffers sign.

“Public employees can’t be gagged by private agreements, these so-called NDAs are unconstitutional and unenforceable,”Ben Wizner said, ACLU’s director of speech, privacy and technology projects said.

The Washington Post was first to report on the document which includes $10 million fines for violations of sharing information about the President. Several White House staff who were initially cautious about signing the document, reportedly did so because they thought the agreement was not enforceable. The agreement is designed to keep ex-employees from discussing Trump and White House happenings. Trump first started requesting the NDAs in reposes to leaks to the media, according to the Post. 

