Flynn’s Brother Confirms He’s Selling House To Pay Legal Bills In Russia Probe

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is selling his three-bedroom home just outside of Washington, D.C. in order to pay the legal bills associated with his guilty plea for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, Flynn’s brother confirmed to ABC News Monday.

The house has been on the market since December, at an asking price of $895,000, ABC News reported. The house sale isn’t the first sign that Flynn is struggling to fund his own defense. Flynn’s siblings set up a legal defense fund in September and asked the public to donate to help pay his legal bills.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this has been a trying experience” for Flynn and his family, Flynn’s brother Joe Flynn told ABC News Monday. “It has been a crucible and it’s not over.”

Flynn pleaded guilty in December for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the transition. The retired general was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the foreign power’s efforts to disrupt the election.