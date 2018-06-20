Latest
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
15 mins ago
Cohen Resigns From RNC Finance Committee Over Criminal Probe
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a canvasing event for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
27 mins ago
Obama Blasts Trump For ‘Ripping Children From Their Parents’ Arms’
on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
38 mins ago
Senate Dem Rebukes State GOPer Who Claimed Voter Fraud Bigger Threat Than Hacking
livewire

ABC Apologizes For Graphic Saying Manafort Pleaded Guilty To Manslaughter

By | June 20, 2018 2:13 pm
on April 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

ABC News apologized Wednesday for an incorrect chyron that said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaughter.

“We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report,” the network said on its Twitter page. “We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.”

“We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake,” ABC added.

The incorrect chyron appeared as video showed Trump meeting with members of Congress to discuss immigration policy, around 12:3o p.m. ET.

Manafort is certainly facing the legal fight of his life: he was sent to jail Friday over accusations of witness tampering as he awaits trial on several charges, none of them manslaughter.

More Livewire
View All
Comments