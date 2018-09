A 76-year-old caller from Valley Park, Missouri told CSPAN on Thursday that seeing Christine Blasey Ford testify about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault had brought up memories of being a molested as a child in second grade. Listen to her call below:

76-year-old CSPAN caller recalls being molested in second grade: "I thought I was over it, until I heard what happened to someone else." pic.twitter.com/l6BnQioJD3 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 27, 2018