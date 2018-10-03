Latest
A portrait of President Donald Trump's father Fred Trump, and 3 un-signed Executive orders are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 during the swearing in ceremony for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
5 Officers Shot In South Carolina; Suspect In Custody

By Associated Press
October 3, 2018 6:45 pm

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.” Further details were not immediately available.

