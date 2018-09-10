Latest
It Has Been 19 Days Since The Last ‘Daily’ White House Press Briefing

By
September 10, 2018 9:38 am

It has been 19 days since the last time Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took reporters’ questions for the “daily” White House press briefing, as an ABC reporter noted.

According to an ABC report, Sanders spent a combined three hours and 58 minutes behind the podium during 13 appearances for the entirety of June, July and August.

For perspective, per ABC: Obama administration press secretary Josh Earnest and his deputy totaled 39 hours across 35 on-camera press briefings during the summer of 2016. Bush spokespeople totaled nine hours and 24 minutes across 32 press briefings during the summer of 2008, per ABC.

