The attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia on Thursday called on Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from oversight of the Mueller probe, citing questions about his “impartiality.” Read their letter below:
18 Attorneys General Call On Whitaker To Recuse From Mueller Probe Oversight
November 8, 2018 6:58 pm