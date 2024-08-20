Biden Passes The Torch, Capping A Long And Emotional Day One

The first day of the convention had pathos baked in: Hillary Clinton walking off the stage to “Fight Song,” once the anthem to her seemingly inevitable election; Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wiping tears from her eyes as she shared a story of Kamala Harris telling her that she belongs in Congress; survivors recounting harrowing tales of being denied abortions; an incredibly successful incumbent president reduced to the sidelines after being repudiated by his own party.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden paraphrased his favorite song. “I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”

What to know

A lot has changed since July when the Republican Party gathered to officially nominate former President Donald Trump and Sen JD Vance (R-OH) as the GOP’s 2024 nominees:

Just days after the RNC — under immense pressure from Democratic leaders following his debate performance — President Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

The president almost immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. And Democrats across the country quickly embraced the change, rallying around Harris.

Two weeks later, Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. The decision was made unusually quickly due to the time constraints the Harris team has been facing — typically the process takes months.

Since then, unable to use their usual “Biden is old” attacks, Republicans have been flailing, having a hard time dealing with the thriving Harris-Walz campaign’s media coverage and active social media presence. Republicans, including Trump, have done little but push personal and racist attacks against Harris.