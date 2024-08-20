LIVE COVERAGE

Biden Passes The Torch, Capping A Long And Emotional Day One

August 20, 2024
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
August 20, 2024
The first day of the convention had pathos baked in: Hillary Clinton walking off the stage to “Fight Song,” once the anthem to her seemingly inevitable election; Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wiping tears from her eyes as she shared a story of Kamala Harris telling her that she belongs in Congress; survivors recounting harrowing tales of being denied abortions; an incredibly successful incumbent president reduced to the sidelines after being repudiated by his own party.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden paraphrased his favorite song. “I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”

Catch up on our live coverage below:

A lot has changed since July when the Republican Party gathered to officially nominate former President Donald Trump and Sen JD Vance (R-OH) as the GOP’s 2024 nominees:

  • Just days after the RNC — under immense pressure from Democratic leaders following his debate performance — President Biden dropped out of the presidential race.
  • The president almost immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. And Democrats across the country quickly embraced the change, rallying around Harris.
  • Two weeks later, Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. The decision was made unusually quickly due to the time constraints the Harris team has been facing — typically the process takes months.
  • Since then, unable to use their usual “Biden is old” attacks, Republicans have been flailing, having a hard time dealing with the thriving Harris-Walz campaign’s media coverage and active social media presence. Republicans, including Trump, have done little but push personal and racist attacks against Harris.

 

  2. Allentown, PA firefighter (paid firefighter) and union president to speak at DNC tonight.

    Here’s reporting from The Morning Call newspaper (Allentown’s main newspaper). Yes, the same Allentown from the Billy Joel song.

    "Allentown fire Lieutenant and union President Jeremy Warmkessel will share the stage with President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and other prominent Democrats on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

    Warmkessel, who is president of IAFF Local 302 representing Allentown firefighters, is expected to give remarks around 8 p.m. on the main stage.

    “I’m pretty used to speaking to people and in front of people, but not on this type of stage. It’s going to be a little nerve wracking,” Warmkessel said in a phone interview Monday.

    He said he plans to speak about the economy, corporate tax fairness and his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

    “I’m a firefighter in Allentown, we make a humble wage, we shouldn’t be paying more in taxes than huge corporations,” Warmkessel said.

    His remarks, which come on the first night of the convention, will last approximately three minutes.“”

  3. Ot…
    Good fucking god…trump delay again…

    Manhattan DA’s office doesn’t oppose Trump’s request to delay next month’s sentencing

    By Kara Scannell, CNN

    :rage::face_with_symbols_over_mouth::face_with_symbols_over_mouth::face_vomiting::nauseated_face:

    Justice delayed is justice DENIED
    C’mon judge… give donnie yer “parental stern lecture” from the bench… wag yer finger at him and call him a very bad and naughty boy and get this shit over with. Or alternatively treat him like a convicted felon and give him what he has earned… years in prison.

  4. I wonder if this is more a chess move for the prosecutor. Am I correct, Trump cannot appeal until sentenced?

  5. Ummm - the list of todays speakers is wrong, Rep. James E. Clyburn is NOT a republican.

