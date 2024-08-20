Latest
George Santos Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
Armed and Underground: Inside the Turbulent, Secret World of an American Militia
Election Deniers Secretly Pushed Rule That Would Make It Easier to Delay Certification of Georgia's Election Results

Democrats Remind Voters What Normal Looks Like 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden onstage at the end of the f... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden onstage at the end of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
August 20, 2024 1:10 a.m.
The Democratic National Committee kicked off the first night of its convention, themed “For The People,” by outlining what a progressive and normal (not weird) vision for America could look like under Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Democrats who took the stage drew a stark contrast between what could be under the Harris-Walz administration versus what was under Trump’s first presidency — and what would be if he wins the White House again.

Against the backdrop of the hysterics of the Republican National Convention in July, and the unprecedented and historic past month of political events, the first day of the DNC was a moment of calm, with the events of the night unwinding at a slow and, at times, boring pace. Juxtaposed with the RNC’s over the top theatrics, the first night of the DNC helped highlight the qualities Democrats are trying to zero in on: sane, policy-focused politics. 

The DNC capped off the night with an emotional passing of the torch from President Biden to his VP, Harris. 

Here are some highlights from the first night of the convention:

The COVID-19 Pandemic

Democrats started the night’s attacks on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump with a segment focused on the former president’s botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the focus on the pandemic came off a bit backwards looking as Night One theme, it was helpful in reminding voters of the havoc Trump wreaked at the end of his presidency. From Trump’s suggestion that Americans inject bleach into their bodies to him downplaying the thousands of deaths caused by the virus, speakers jabbed the former president’s record.

“What we needed at that moment was national leadership. But instead, we got Donald Trump. While schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump down played the virus,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said during his speech.

Speakers also highlighted the ways the Biden-Harris presidency rescued the nation and revived the economy after taking the White House in 2021.

Trump’s Presidency

The COVID segment transitioned easily into attacks on Trump’s presidency, including his record on the economy.

“Donald Trump did make history. Let’s give him credit. He is one of only two presidents in the history of the United States to leave office with fewer Americans working than when he started,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said during his speech. “Now, he wants a chance to make America unemployed again.”

Unions

A handful of union leaders took the stage Monday night as well, highlighting a key accomplishment of the Biden-Harris administration. Biden has been dubbed the most pro-union president in history by many active in the labor community. 

The union theme continued into the night as President Joe Biden also touched on the subject during his speech, highlighting his and Harris’ support for workers.

“I’m proud to have been the first president to walk a picket line and be labeled the most pro-union president in history,” Biden said. “And I accept it. It’s a fact.”

Project 2025

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow came out on the stage with a giant book — a copy of The Project 2025 itself.

Signaling that a good chunk of the next couple of nights will be devoted to unpacking the extreme ideas in Project 2025, McMorrow said “this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term.” 

She read a sentence from the Project 2025 document, highlighting the Trump campaign’s plan to fire civil servants and federal employees.

Rep. Jim Clyburn also took a hit at Project 2025 later in the evening, calling it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

“While Trump has been looking out for himself and his billionaire buddies, Kamala has been fighting to lower costs for all Americans. And while Trump falsely pleads ignorance of Project 2025, which in my opinion, is Jim Crow 2.0, Kamala has been offering the American people enlightened proposals and visionary leadership,” Clyburn said.

Breaking The Glass Ceiling

One of the most anticipated speeches of the night was from former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

In her speech, Clinton reminisced about her own presidential campaign while hyping Harris — who, if elected, would become the first woman U.S. president — as the future of the country.

“There’s a lot of energy in this room, just like there is across the country. Something is happening in America. You can feel it. Something we’ve worked for and dreamt of for a long time,” Clinton said as she started her speech.

“[In 2016’] it was the honor of my life to accept our party’s nomination for president. And nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterward, we refused to give up on America,” she later continued. “Millions marched, many ran for office, we kept our eyes on the future. Well my friends, the future is here.”

Reproductive Freedom

While it is expected to be one the party’s most energizing issues, abortion, and Trump’s role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, did not come up until later in the evening.

Listeners heard harrowing stories from several women about their experiences getting denied abortions and traumatic stories highlighting the importance of a woman’s right to choose.

“JD Vance says women should stay in violent mariages and that pregnancies resulting from rape are simply inconvenient. Their policies give rapists more rights than their victims. That’s not inconvenient. It’s just plain wrong,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “All women should have freedom to make their own decisions. Freedom over their own bodies. Freedom about whether to pursue IVF.”

Later, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) put the party’s approach in simple terms:

“We believe that a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock said. “That’s too many people in the room.”

Passing The Torch

The last remarks of the night came from President Biden.

Biden stepped out to meet an exuberant crowd, who wouldn’t let him start his speech for several minutes as they cheered, “We Love Joe!” and “Thank you, Joe!”

In a lengthy speech, the president highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s success over the past four years.

“Because of you, we’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean Kamala and me,” Biden said.

As he talked about his legacy, Biden also made it clear that Harris and Walz will continue the legacy of making this country a better place by preserving democracy and by continuing his administration’s progressive agenda.

“Democracy has prevailed. And now democracy must be preserved,” Biden said.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS' Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR's Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS' Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master's degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM's deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
