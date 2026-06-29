PHOTOS: Behold the Assorted Weirdness and Sparse Crowds at Trump’s Great American State Fair 

The “Great American State Fair” kicked off last Thursday in Washington, D.C. While the event was ostensibly a celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, like so much in President Donald Trump’s second term, it became bogged down in concerns about politicization and questionable execution. Reports and photos from the event’s first weekend reveal a mix of sparse crowds, bad weather, and utter authoritarian weirdness.

We have compiled some of the best shots and eyewitness accounts so you can take it all in from the comfort of home.

In the leadup to the fair on the National Mall, which is scheduled to last until July 10, Trump created his own organization dedicated to making the anniversary despite the fact a bipartisan commission had been planning for the event for years. This led to a split between the prior group, America 250, and Trump’s Freedom 250. In an effort to minimize the drama, America 250 focused on hosting events around the country while letting Trump’s group stage the celebration in D.C. Given that context, artists including Milli Vanilli and Bret Michaels pulled out of the event, saying they hadn’t agreed to participate in something so partisan. In lieu of the group concert, Trump gave a rally speech and the FBI director’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, performed.

After that turbulent start, the fair was set to include a large ferris wheel, rodeo, and booths for each of the 50 states and several government agencies lining the National Mall. However, amid the political flap, several states refused to attend and, in some cases, were represented by largely empty rooms with chairs, signs, and no staff to greet visitors. An array of right-wing groups, conservative Christian organizations, and corporate sponsors — including defense contractors and Elon Musk’s SpaceX — also stepped in to provide advertising and displays. Along with the missing musical acts and state delegations, the first weekend of the fair was marred by muggy weather.

A few intrepid reporters attended the event. The New Republic reported that it featured speakers blasting Creed and state exhibits that “varied wildly in effort and presentation.” The Atlantic’s writeup noted the “absentee states” were largely represented by “two chairs in front of a photo board.” Other elements of the festivities reportedly included Christian colleges, $5 water bottles for sale, an eerie AI George Washington, and various authoritarian “trappings.”

One of the more prominent bits of Trump-era fascist aesthetics was a scale replica of the planned triumphal arch the president hopes to erect near the National Mall. However, the miniature version looked more like a Home Depot production than a grand monument.

Faced with widespread negative coverage of the event, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday morning to defend the production.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” Trump asked. “Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

Check out the photos below and judge for yourself.

Visitors walk in the rain on the fourth day of the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall on June 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

A banner for the Department of War (DOW) near the U.S. Capitol on the third day of the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Visitors inspect the exhibitions at the Great American State Fair on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Police officers play corn hole with visitors at the Great American State Fair on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins are displayed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) exhibit on the fourth day of the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

A screen shows the logo of production company Event Strategies Inc. (ESI), near the U.S. Capitol on the third day of the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

National Guard soldiers inspect the exhibitions at the Great American State Fair on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

The Michigan booth at the Great American State Fair. Organized by President Donald Trump. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Paintings by Scott LoBaido on display at the Great American State Fair. Religious themes were apparent throughout the fair. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)