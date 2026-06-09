Behold the Freedom 250 Celebration Prep in All Its Tacky Glory: PHOTOS

America’s 250th birthday is coming up, and, just as the Founders intended, our anniversary celebrations will be decked out in gold and the face of our ruler.
President Trump is going full developer mode over the renovations he’s making to Washington, D.C. in preparation for the Freedom 250 events “celebrating the triumph of the American spirit.” He spent much of a recent Cabinet meeting gushing over work being done to power-wash the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and coat it with “American flag blue” paint.
In addition to painting over the pool, other preparations include making decorative repairs to nine of D.C.’s ornamental fountains and a $5 million project to coat four huge bronze horses stationed outside the Lincoln Memorial with 23.75 gold leaf. Much of the $100 million in funding for these beautification projects will come from the National Park Service’s coffers, NOTUS reports. (Freedom 250 is separate from America 250, a bipartisan commission created by Congress a decade ago to plan celebrations for the country’s semiquincentennial; per NOTUS, the Trump administration redirected tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds intended for America 250 towards his Freedom 250 celebrations.)
As far as entertainment goes, celebrations include a UFC fight on the White House grounds scheduled for Trump’s 80th birthday; a 16-day exposition called the Great American State Fair on the National Mall that will feature “pavilions celebrating all 56 states and territories”; and a concert series featuring the likes of Vanilla Ice. (TBD on whether that ends up happening, since at least five artists dropped out as soon as the lineup was announced.)
Check out some photos of what the administration has got lined up for America’s 250th below, via Getty Images.
Allegra Kirkland
is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.