Your Reactions #7

From TPM Reader DS …

I’m a first time writer-in, but have read virtually all of your ed blogs since 2016. First, thank you for what you do, all of it. This was the only news source I checked on election night. I have not gone deep at all into media coverage this time around, but as soon as I heard Trump won again in 2024 it felt clear to me the reason is that he had a female candidate. This unique unfit and misogynistic man can beat Hillary Clinton & Kamala Harris but not Joe Biden. I believe Biden was an average candidate, and Clinton & Harris were exceptionally good candidates, with Harris having the advantage of not being a Republican bogeyman. I think this decision is not a pure economic or incumbency one, but one that requires a large percentage of the voting population to not be willing to stand for a female president. I say this as a woman and a mom of two daughters. It reminds me of companies who have all female directors but no women in the C-suite bc each qualified woman is discounted for “individual” reasons.