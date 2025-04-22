The DOJ-in-Exile Takes Shape

Things are moving apace with the DOJ-in-Exile. A home in waiting for the project has been set up at DOJinExile.com. It even has a Bluesky and Twitter accounts. I introduced the concept here and I provided the key things it would need to do to be effective. I’ve been flooded by emails from people supporting the idea, wanting to contribute various kinds of expertise, wanting to work for it and even wanting to fund it. I’ve heard from a gratifying large number of DOJ alums or other former prosecutors who are very interested in being involved. If you’re in that category please do be in touch – both if you’d like to be directly involved or simply want to provide input or advice. I’d love both. I’m now turning my attention to that last question. I’m looking for people who might be interested in funding such a project. I’m not looking for actual money just yet or even financial commitments. I’d like to hear from people who might seriously interested in contributing significant sums of money to such a project.

At least my plan as of now is not to run this project. I will try to bring together a group that will eventually run it and a group that will fund it. And when those two groups have come together sufficiently, I will hand it off to them.

If you’re in either of these groups and want to reach out you can do so at our normal contact email or you can reach me on Signal at joshtpm.99 or encrypted email at joshtpm at protonmail dot com.