Latest
10 hours ago
If Trump Loses, Expect Big Liars To Blame Voter Roll Maintenance For Fraud In The Fall
12 hours ago
Jackson Dings Court For Punting On Abortion Case When Idaho Is So Clearly Wrong
13 hours ago
Sotomayor Blasts Majority For ‘Unleashing Chaos’ With New, 6-3 Anti-Agency Decision
1 day ago
Republicans’ Pasts Haunt Them As They Rush To Support Reproductive Rights They Put In Harm’s Way

Your Reactions #1

By
|
June 27, 2024 11:32 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

From TPM Reader JG

“Missed opportunity” is the right way to frame this debate.  I think the debate did what the Biden strategists wanted in showing that Donald Trump was unfit to be President, temperamentally and policy-wise, domestic and foreign.  But it failed to make Biden seem like the obvious alternative, because of how frail Biden seemed particularly at the beginning.  Trump really was terrible and Biden simply missed so many opportunities to call him on his lack of answers and ridiculous statements about the “horrible” present state of affairs which people know is false from the well-being of their own lives.   Biden got to it at the end: “something broke when you lost” and he should have called out Trump on that very obvious fact early and often.  

Someone needs to call General Kelly, who was just called a liar on national TV for “losers and suckers” and get him on camera. 

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: