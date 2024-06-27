Your Reactions #1

From TPM Reader JG …

“Missed opportunity” is the right way to frame this debate. I think the debate did what the Biden strategists wanted in showing that Donald Trump was unfit to be President, temperamentally and policy-wise, domestic and foreign. But it failed to make Biden seem like the obvious alternative, because of how frail Biden seemed particularly at the beginning. Trump really was terrible and Biden simply missed so many opportunities to call him on his lack of answers and ridiculous statements about the “horrible” present state of affairs which people know is false from the well-being of their own lives. Biden got to it at the end: “something broke when you lost” and he should have called out Trump on that very obvious fact early and often.

Someone needs to call General Kelly, who was just called a liar on national TV for “losers and suckers” and get him on camera.