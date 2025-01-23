Latest
Trump Installs Stop The Steal Booster To End Cases Against Jan. 6 Defendants
MAGA, MAHA, And Lots Of Crypto: Which Trump Inaugural Ball Is Right For You?
A Trump DOJ Could Bring An End To The Yearslong Investigation Of His Ally Ken Paxton
Dem Incumbent Riggs: GOP Opponent’s ‘Mass Disenfranchisement’ Efforts Belong In Fed Court

The Purported DEI Rollback

By
|
January 22, 2025 9:15 p.m.
One more point to keep an eye on. You’ve likely seen that the White House is doing a series of executive orders and sending letters to employees demanding “DEI” be rooted out of agencies. News organizations have mostly used this terminology. But whatever you think about DEI, this is deeply and intentionally misleading. This gives the impression that they’re clawing back various #MeToo and post-George Floyd government policies. But they’re actually repealing a host of executive orders and departmental policies going all the way back to the Johnson administration. A lot of it is very basic employment non-discrimination rules and contracting non-discrimination rules.

For the purposes of this post I’m not trying to get into what “DEI” is or whether it’s good or bad. I’m focused on this more general point that under the pretext of a DEI rollback they’re basically stripping out non-discrimination policies across the government.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
