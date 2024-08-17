Latest
9 hours ago
When Is ‘Recyclable’ Not Really Recyclable? When the Plastics Industry Gets to Define What the Word Means.
1 day ago
Victims Told Plea Deal For George Santos In The Works, Could Come Next Week
1 day ago
Kamala Harris Gives Sherrod Brown A Fighting Chance To Win
2 days ago
Bernie Sanders Makes The Progressive Case For Kamala Harris

You Should Know

By
|
August 17, 2024 2:50 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I flagged this on social media. But I wanted to make sure you knew. Trump just announced a “crime and safety” rally for next Tuesday in Howell, Michigan, a town that has been heavily associated with the KKK for decades. Indeed, just late last month White Supremacists marched in the town chanting “We love Hitler. We love Trump.” Some but not all of the reputation comes from the fact that a long time Grand Drago of the Michigan Klan lived there and his farm was a sort of home base for the Klan. (I just found out this afternoon that a good bit of the 1991 documentary Blood in the Face – great doc, by the way – was shot there.)

This is the kind of move that will be lost on many reporters and especially most out-of-state reporters. But it won’t be lost for a moment on Blacks and Jews from Michigan. It’s a bullhorn not a dog whistle. I had to have the connection pointed out to me too though I once I did the connection with the Blood in the Face documentary which I saw when it first came out placed it for me.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: