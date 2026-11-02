LATEST
Morning Memo
How to Assess the Election Day Risk of Trump’s Lawless Attack on the Midterms
11.02.26 | 11:30 am
News
‘Theobros’ Want to Strip Women of the Right to Vote—But Only After They Vote Republican in the Midterms
11.02.26 | 9:00 am
The Brief
Republican Senators Suggest They Will Refuse to Seat Peltola
11.02.26 | 8:26 am
News
A MAGA Rapper And ‘Conservative’ Democratic Dairy Farmer Are In A Tight Race In New York’s ‘North Country’ 
11.01.26 | 10:57 am