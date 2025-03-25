And There’s More

As I mentioned in last night’s post, security against malign actors isn’t the only or probably even the worst part of what we can now call the Signal scandal. Using Signal, in their case, is really an effort to conceal activity from the US government – with all that entails. But I’ve learned there’s another level of the scandal: the DOD recently sent around an “OPSEC SPECIAL BULLETIN” specifically warning about a new Signal exploit using a phishing-like strategy to add ‘linked devices’ to Signal communications and thus listen in on encrypted messages. The bulletin specifically notes the use by “Russian professional hacking groups.”