And There’s More

As I mentioned in last night’s post, security against malign actors isn’t the only or probably even the worst part of what we can now call the Signal scandal. Using Signal, in their case, is really an effort to conceal activity from the US government – with all that entails. But I’ve learned there’s another level of the scandal: the DOD recently sent around an “OPSEC SPECIAL BULLETIN” specifically warning about a new Signal exploit using a phishing-like strategy to add ‘linked devices’ to Signal communications and thus listen in on encrypted messages. The bulletin specifically notes the use by “Russian professional hacking groups.”
Latest
20 hours agoFederal Judge Says ‘Nazis Got Better Treatment’ Than Venezuelan Migrants Trump Expelled
1 day agoBondi Continues Using DOJ As Musk Retribution Weapon In Warning To Dem Who Protested Tesla
1 day agoJudge Boasberg Lays Out How He Thinks Trump Admin Tried To Thwart Him
4 days agoJudge Upbraids DOJ For Defying His Orders In Alien Enemies Act Case
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 24, 2025 11:49 p.m.
I haven’t had time to comment on the Jeff Goldberg story about the war cabinet planning a military campaign on…
-
|March 24, 2025 1:59 p.m.
I wanted to take a moment to set out some thoughts about the outer bounds of constitutional government in the…
-
|March 24, 2025 11:58 a.m.
I don’t want to say I told you so. Because lots of people were saying similar things. But I think…