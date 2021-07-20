WTF Is Going On Here?

Fox News hosts go full vaccine.

Hannity Monday night: “I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in vaccine science.”

Chris Ruddy, owner of Newsmax, announces Biden is doing a totally awesome job with the vaccines which are great.

After months of stalling Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R) gets vaccinated, calls it “safe and effective.”

Right wing homunculus Ben Shapiro: “Get vaxxed. I did. My wife did. My parents did.”

I think my colleague Nicole LaFond get at the heart of what’s going on here in this passage below.

Then a few hours later, Fox host and anchor Bill Hemmer opened the door for one of the network’s top medical contributors, Marc Siegel, to hype the efficacy of the vaccine. “The vaccine works, right? We haven’t budged on that, have we, doc?” Hemmer asked. “The vaccine works extremely well even against the delta variant, preventing infection in 90 percent of cases,” Siegel said.

We’ve always been the vacciniest network ever, right? RIGHT, MARC???????

This all has a bit of the feel of the about face Fox and the other networks did when Dominion and Smartmatic started initiating legal proceedings against everyone in conservative media. Fox and the others didn’t just shift their party line they tried to pretend they had never really claimed that the voting machines had been tampered with. But as karmically just as it might be, no one has a cause of action against Fox. No one can sue. So what is going on?

I really don’t know.

The only thing I’m wondering is whether these entities are starting to get some kind of blowback from constituents in parts of the country who are getting walloped by the Delta variant. But this sounds more like an After School Special version of Fox getting its just desserts. But what else? I really don’t know.