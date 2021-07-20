Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Back To The Regularly Scheduled Programming

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
July 20, 2021 1:58 p.m.

It started with “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy on Monday morning, urging viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccine because it will “save your life” — all while his co-host Brian Kilmeade hedged that “we’re not doctors” and said the network anchors aren’t going to “go there and give you other medical advice.” (FWIW, Doocy has been a encouraging viewers to get the shot for some time now, unlike some of his co-hosts.)

