If you missed it this weekend, check out my piece on the remarkably part-time, almost non-existent Cindy Hyde-Smith campaign. Quite stunning.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Massie Pitches Colleagues: Impeach Hegseth If You Need Someone to Blame for Midterms
11.09.26 | 5:27 pm
Morning Memo
Judge Plans To Appoint Special Master To Probe Trump DOJ Misconduct
11.09.26 | 10:40 am
The Brief
The White House Finally Arrives at a Post-Election Strategy: The Same, But More of It
11.09.26 | 8:12 am
Cafe
How the Bluenami Swept Away the Christian Right’s Texas Stronghold
11.08.26 | 7:30 am