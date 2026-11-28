Staff Nominees

FEMA Guy Who (Claimed He) Teleported to Waffle House

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy

Nominated by: Nicole LaFond

The real scandal is not that Gregg Phillips claimed he possessed the tech to transport himself across space and time to land at a Waffle House, the only U.S. diner chain that deserves a Michelin star solely for its employees’ deescalation skills. It’s that he lasted as long as he did as head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency with such a wild backstory. Phillips was ousted as the director of FEMA in June, not long after President Trump learned about his teleportation tales. During past appearances on right-wing podcasts, Phillips not only claimed that “God” was responsible for his trip across the cosmos (to, again, travel 50 miles and land at Waffle House, an establishment you will not find this midwesterner disparaging), but he also perpetuated lies about the 2020 election and suggested that immigrants were coming to America to kill people. As we’ve learned after two years of Trump II, the president only fires his closest aides when they are caught self-dealing in a way that he finds cringe. While Phillips’ beliefs about immigrants and the 2020 election perhaps initially resonated with Trump, the spiritual transport stories were apparently a bridge too far.

That “sounds a little strange,” Trump said when he was presented with CNN’s reporting on Phillips’ grand adventuring. “I know nothing about teleporting or him, but I’ll find out about it right now.” Not long after, he was ousted from the agency.

Nick Shirley’s Shockfluencer Schtick

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in Grifting

Nominated by: Layla A. Jones

I hate to elevate this clown any further, but the way he passes off the content farming desperation of a has-been influencer as legitimate right-wing policy deserves some sort of award. Recently, after Shirley accused an Asian-owned business of EBT fraud, an exec from the store showed that the 24-year-old shockfluencer simply had no idea how a cash register worked, forcing him to issue a rare retraction. Shirley’s pathetic schtick would be a lot funnier if it hadn’t won him an influential relationship with the president and led to the lethal ICE operation in Minnesota. Trump gave him a $10,000 check for that.

Trump’s Payout Promise

Nominated for: Best Scandal — General Interest

Nominated by: Emine Yücel

Possibly the biggest underdog for this category, despite the VERY transparent, in-your-face nature of the scandal, are several instances of Trump promising to send — and in some cases actually sending — checks to Americans to bribe encourage them to support his homies and priorities. There was a $2,000 tariff dividend payout that never materialized. Trump also pledged $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen on the condition that Republicans win control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections; that, of course, also did not come to fruition due to the historic bluenami.

But for a select group of Americans, two other payouts did materialize. The Trump administration sent two separate one-time checks — one for $90 and the other for $500 — to Medicare Part B enrollees and those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace who do not receive premium assistance, respectively. The payments, unveiled weeks ahead of the midterm election, were a transparent attempt to encourage voters to forget Republicans’ recent destructive actions making healthcare harder to access and afford. Clearly the payouts did not work as intended, but at least some charities and Dem candidates reaped the benefits.

A Big Fat Greek ‘Quid Pro Quo’

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in Grifting

Nominated by: David Kurtz

We wouldn’t dare leave Kimberly Guilfoyle off the list of Golden Duke nominees and earn her wrath. “You don’t have the f—ing U.S., you know, ambassador to Greece not come,” as she herself was once recorded saying. Guilfoyle is now the former ambassador after that bit of messiness about trying to get a GOP donor to pay off her AMEX bill became public: “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she reportedly texted the donor. The 57-year-old former wife of Gavin Newsom and former fiancée of Don Jr. may have been galavanting around Europe with the 39-year-old top lobbyist for a Greek construction firm, but she never took her eye off of the U.S. national interest. “I’m going to make you a lot of f—ing money,” she was recorded telling an American businessman as she angled for a dinner invite. No need to lobby for inclusion in the Golden Dukes, Kim. You’re on the list!



The Rise and Fall of Tom Smith

Nominated for: Best Scandal — Local Venue

Nominated by: Hunter Walker

Tom Smith wanted to run for Congress. Then, he didn’t, but he won the GOP primary in his Michigan House district anyway. His victory, which came after he withdrew from the race, was widely believed to have been fueled by racist voters because Trump’s pick for the seat had a Muslim name, while Smith’s is as generically American as it gets. As if that wasn’t enough of a scandal, during Smith’s campaign, TPM exclusively revealed that he had been in Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Smith insisted he wasn’t involved in the violence that unfolded that day. His presence at the event had gone uncovered because he basically liveblogged the whole thing on an anonymous social media account for his military-themed salsa company. In the end, Smith lost his House race to Rep.-elect Kristen McDonald Rivet (D). Smith’s saga has it all: the karmic justice of racism backfiring, utter ineptitude and salsa.

The ‘Bimbo-ification’ of Byron Noem

Nominated for: Best Scandal — Sex & Generalized Carnality

Nominated by: Christopher Mathias

We don’t kink-shame here at TPM. If Byron Noem weren’t married to former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, it wouldn’t even be newsworthy that he is a “secret cross-dresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models,” as as a viral Daily Mail “exclusive” revealed. There is absolutely nothing wrong with stuffing two balloons inside your shirt “to resemble breasts – positioning the knots to mimic nipples,” as the tabloid put it. It’s a free country, goddammit. If your thing is “bimbo-ification” and “3000cc-plus boobs,” and there’s a way for you to indulge that fetish responsibly and consensually with another adult, rock on.

What makes it a newsworthy scandal at all — beyond the photos of Byron with balloon boobs potentially constituting a blackmail risk from hostile foreign intelligence agencies — is that Kristi spent her tenure as governor of South Dakota stigmatizing anyone who, like her husband, might have non-traditional views of their gender. She made it easier to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in her home state, banned gender-affirming care for trans youth and opposed same-sex nuptials on the grounds that “marriage is a special bond between a man and a woman.” As head of DHS, when Kristi wasn’t spending $220 million in taxpayer’s money to film advertisements for the agency, she was sending queer undocumented people to a notorious gulag in El Salvador. Kristi, a “family values” Christian, was also heading up DHS while reports suggested she was carrying on an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski. She’s publicly denied there was an affair, but notably did not deny its existence when testifying under oath before Congress. The Noems have since split and their divorce was finalized in September. Here’s hoping Byron gets to live in America where people like his ex aren’t in charge of how we perform, present and play around with our gender.

James O’Keefe Commits an Election Crime to Show that Crimes Are Illegal

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy

Nominated by: Josh Kovensky

I love the simplicity of this: James O’Keefe and influencer sidekick Cam Higby set out to prove that it’s possible to commit voter fraud. So they went to a Minnesota primary, donned what might be described as a daring interpretation of Islamic garb and lied to several elections officials about their identities as they tried to vote. It worked: they showed that, yes, you can commit a crime in trying to vote. They also showed that you are subject to prosecution for doing so. They now face charges of identity theft and using a false identity to vote.

America’s Horniest CEO

Nominated for: Best Scandal — Sex & Generalized Carnality

Nominated by: Catherine Thompson

I don’t need to rehash Jensen Huang’s affairs for you here. The sordid details of the Nvidia chief’s sex life have been A1 material every morning for weeks now, from the initial news that he cozied up to another tech exec thought to be a Chinese spy, to the follow-ups on his secret relationship with a subordinate that prompted his resignation from one of the most valuable companies in the world. This perpetually-leather-jacket-clad lothario reportedly confessed to the Nvidia board that he had another affair with a second subordinate before stepping down, and that same board quickly agreed to reinstate him (after a call from the president that surely had no strings attached, but still)! I could go on about this midlife-crisis main character’s flagrant exploitation of workplace power dynamics, and how no big, bad #girlboss would ever be afforded such a comeback opportunity. But I’ll hold my tongue. Instead, I’m sending subliminal support to Huang’s wife of 41(!) years, Lori, who hasn’t made a public peep since we all learned her husband was running Nvidia’s C-suite like his personal polycule. Huang has said she’s the stylist behind his signature greaser look, which gives me hope that Lori has been playing a long game to humiliate her unfaithful partner. I’m rooting for a divorce chock-full of leaked amorous text messages, because enquiring minds need to know: Just what kind of game was Huang spitting to pull this many baddies?

The Trump Administration’s Attempt to Throw the Book at an Olympian

Nominated for: Best Scandal — Local Venue

Nominated by: Kate Riga

A constant of Trump II has been the administration’s efforts to prosecute the denizens of Washington D.C., who they see as pesky impediments to the president’s many construction projects. In June, the esteemed Judge Box of Wine Jeanine Pirro charged David Hearn, a three-time U.S. Olympic slalom canoeist, with a felony — a felony — for dipping his hand into the Reflecting Pool. Readers will remember Trump’s fixation at the time with painting the pool “America flag blue” for the country’s 250th anniversary celebration, a boondoggle that left the pool’s lining peeling and its water festooned with algae. Prosecutors had to drop the charge by July, when they failed to produce any proof that Hearn had done $1,000 worth of damage (the threshold to upgrade the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony).

Melania’s Big Amazon Payday

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in Grifting

Nominated by: Hunter Walker

The president’s family has made a pretty penny from one of America’s biggest businessmen. In January, Amazon MGM Studios, which is a subsidiary of the online retailer owned by centibillionaire Jeff Bezos, released “Melania,” a documentary about Trump’s wife. The film, which was panned by critics, featured the First Lady prancing around her various opulent estates and preparing for the locked-down inauguration celebrations, which were attended by Bezos and other oligarchs. If this display of absurd wealth and cronyism wasn’t brazen enough, the numbers behind the scenes were even more eye-popping. The Trumps reportedly received an eight-figure sum for participating in the not-at-all probing project. Amazon also spent a massive amount marketing the doc — and with audiences largely skipping it, experts noted the money didn’t really make sense in conventional box office terms. In other words, it all smelled like a cash handoff to the White House. This month, Amazon followed this flop up with a two-part streaming series that is earning equally terrible reviews. Thanks to Melania and Jeff Bezos, you can now watch unprecedented corruption unfold from the comfort of your living room.

America 250 Gave Us the Best Example of MAGA Grifting Ever

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in Grifting

Nominated by: Josh Kovensky

“I’m mad at Trump!” So went the cry of one disappointed attendee trudging out of the Great American State Fair, the Trump administration’s celebration of the country’s 250th birthday. There, he and I saw what the tens of millions of dollars budgeted for the event resulted in: overpriced water, empty stages, sweltering tents and an endless run of pay-to-play exhibits. You gotta give the event’s organizers points for sheer audacity: they’re putting the whole country on sale, and used July 4 to flaunt it.

America 250 Gave Us the Best Example of MAGA Grifting Ever

Nominated for: Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy

Nominated by: Hunter Walker

Victor Marx, the Republican nominee for governor in Colorado, was not your typical political candidate. Over the course of his career as an evangelical minister and author, Marx claimed he has mastered multiple martial arts, traveled into war zones to spread the Gospel, rescued countless women, and maybe also killed people. Along with these earthly heroics, Marx boasted of having battled the supernatural. TPM published a series of stories exposing how Marx alleged that he has fought “demons” with “reptilian” eyes and even Satan himself. For whatever reason, Colorado voters did not buy Marx’s whole thing. He was trounced by Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Weiser by more than 25 points.

