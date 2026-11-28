This article was originally published at ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

For years, ProPublica has examined maternal health and the ongoing impacts of abortion bans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Data analysis has been central to that effort, offering a quantitative view into an area that has long been underresearched, especially as studying the impact of abortion bans has become politicized and federal agencies have been gutted under the Trump administration.

For example, last year my colleagues uncovered a dramatic rise in sepsis rates since Texas instituted its abortion ban, which carries the strictest penalties for healthcare providers. The number of blood transfusions during emergency room visits for first-trimester miscarriage spiked in the state as well.

Most recently, my colleagues Andrea Suozzo, Sophie Chou, Kavitha Surana and I examined pregnancy-related deaths on a national level. We turned our attention to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The agency collects information from death certificates and publishes totals based on variables like location, demographics and cause of death. It’s a commonly used resource for journalists and academics who want to learn more about trends in mortality.

Pretty soon a trend leaped off the page: Almost 200 women died after ectopic pregnancies between 2020 and 2025, nearly twice the number of deaths compared with the previous six-year period.

The increase was particularly stark in states that had banned abortion.

This was a significant and serious finding. And as far as we could tell, the fact that the number of women who died from ectopic pregnancies nearly doubled after abortion bans came into effect hadn’t been reported before.

A death from an ectopic pregnancy should be a “never event,” according to Dr. Alice Abernathy, an OB-GYN in Philadelphia. And yet, as we later confirmed, more than a dozen leaders in the field of maternal health were unaware of the spike. Neither state governments nor the federal government, whose own dataset we were using, had publicly identified this trend.

How could it be that seemingly no one was aware of this but us?

The answer, as it turns out, is multifold and begins with the nature of the condition itself. Ectopic pregnancies occur when an embryo fails to properly implant in the uterus and begins to develop elsewhere, most commonly inside a fallopian tube. The pregnancy grows until it causes the organ to rupture, triggering catastrophic bleeding.

It is a rare condition, estimated to impact up to 2% of pregnancies, but it is incredibly dangerous.

“I genuinely thought I was going to die,” said Kyleigh Thurman, whose right fallopian tube ruptured after she struggled to get ectopic care in Texas in 2023.

“There were a few times I asked my husband if I was going to die,” Leitaea Lowrimore of Oklahoma said in an ongoing lawsuit challenging an abortion ban, after being denied treatment for an ectopic pregnancy at multiple hospitals in February. “I kept thinking about our kids.”

Even before ectopic pregnancy deaths began rising, the condition was noted as the leading cause of death in the first trimester of pregnancy. Yet it has received little research attention. For example, the CDC doesn’t track how many ectopic pregnancies occur a year and doesn’t require healthcare providers to report them. The most recent nationwide study we could find examined data only through 2013.

The U.S. doesn’t conduct national maternal mortality reviews in the same way as countries like the United Kingdom, which responded to a similar spike in the years after the COVID-19 pandemic by instituting changes to emergency services and promoting awareness of ectopic pregnancy symptoms. Instead, in our country, much of the work of investigating pregnancy-related deaths is left to state committees.

This creates a large potential knowledge gap. In individual states, the number of ectopic deaths is small and subject to a lot of variation, making it harder to spot a trend. After our story was published, we reached out to maternal mortality review committees in states with abortions bans; many of them responded that they didn’t identify an increase in ectopic deaths and that, despite the findings of our reporting, they had no plans to examine this issue further.

We realized the fact that nearly double the number of women are dying from ectopic pregnancies is visible at only the national level.

It is unclear why the CDC and other federal agencies across two administrations have failed to publicly respond to the increase in deaths despite having access to the same information ProPublica analyzed. We reached out to the CDC to ask what the agency has done to investigate or address this trend. It has epidemiologists who review death and birth records and has in the past done its own investigations and analyses. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, didn’t provide a direct answer to that question but said the agency continues to track maternal mortality trends, investigate their causes and provide funding for research.

Maternal experts agree that the government’s capacity to respond to this trend has been significantly reduced as a result of the staffing cuts initiated by the Trump administration since the beginning of last year. The CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, for example, lost most of its 100 employees, according to a lawsuit filed by more than a dozen states’ attorneys general last year.

This lack of awareness surrounding ectopic pregnancy deaths is imperiling women’s lives.

We asked several experts why death rates were going up, but there was no consensus. And while our analysis can’t establish whether there is a causal link between abortion bans and the worse outcomes in the states that have them, there is no evidence that officials are stepping up to examine this question or offer solutions. Even professional organizations, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have yet to provide specific guidance to doctors about how to adequately treat women with suspected ectopic pregnancies in states with abortion bans.

But experts say the trend we uncovered is unacceptable and requires a response. As Courtney Schreiber, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, told us, our work “raises concern that young women are dying from a preventable cause at an increasing rate. That is not what we should be seeing in the United States of America.”

We hope you’ll read our recent investigation, which includes more details on potential explanations for this trend and stories from women in states with abortion bans who faced delays in care. We plan to continue reporting on maternal health and the impact of abortion bans for the foreseeable future.

Andrea Suozzo, Sophie Chou and Kavitha Surana contributed reporting.