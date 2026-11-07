Where’s Cindy? The Curious Part-Time Campaign of Cindy Hyde-Smith

It now seems pretty clear that Scott Colom (pronounced c’l-O-m or like ‘cologne’ but with a final m instead of an n) is going to be the next senator from the state of Mississippi – not called yet but getting close. He would be the first Democrat elected from Mississippi since 1982 and the first Black senator since Blanche K. Bruce who served from 1875 to 1881. But one striking thing about the claims of victory from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, which manage to be both aggressive and half-hearted, is that as far as I can tell she has yet to appear in public since election day. I’m not even sure she’s done any media call-ins. Her first Twitter comment was written in the third person, as though the staffer who wrote it couldn’t even bother to pretend it was Hyde-Smith writing it. This turns out to be a through-line continuing from the campaign itself.

We’re already wise to the way the building Blue Wave in 2026 exposed a number of Republican incumbents who simply weren’t ready for prime time as candidates but had gotten by pretty much unchallenged on Republican dominance of their states. Out-going Senator Roger Marshall is the poster-boy for this dynamic. But Marshall at least mobilized late and mounted a campaign – a really comically bad campaign but still a campaign. Reviewing the wreckage of Hyde-Smith’s apparent defeat it really seems like she was at best a part-time candidate and that really over-states her involvement in the election.

I feel like I should have been more hip to this. I was late to the Mississippi campaign but still earlier to it than the vast number of national reporters and commentators. I noticed that “Where’s Cindy” was one of Colom’s big campaign lines. But I figured this was the standard theme that underdogs often use against incumbents – trying to goad them into the debates and so forth. You’ve probably seen Colom’s now already legendary “Pick Another Protein” ad. But here’s another of my favorites that I found after I went down to Colom rabbit role a while back, an ad/video featuring Charles Latham, the mayor of Grenada, Mississippi …

As the man says, Where’s Cindy?

This must have been a pretty potent attack since she really barely seems to have run a campaign. She refused to debate Scott Colom. That’s pretty standard behavior for Republican incumbents in deep-Red states. But she also doesn’t seem to have held any townhalls. One of her few appearances was on stage at Trump’s late campaign rescue rally on October 26th. As a friend and TPM Reader pointed out to me, the “news” section on her campaign website was last updated with a flurry of updates on July 2nd. Her campaign Instagram account was last update two days later on July 4th. It’s hard to prove a negative. But I couldn’t find any evidence of any townhalls or campaign rallies during 2026 at all under that Trump rally in October. A local paper’s endorsement editorial of Colom seems to confirm this, saying that Hyde-Smith “refuses to debate her opponents, hasn’t held a town hall during her entire tenure as senator and ignores or rejects nearly all media requests for interviews.”

Hyde-Smith’s campaign spending seems to confirm a pretty low energy pace of operations. Her final Q3 FEC filing reports $798,097.07 spending from July 1st to September 30th. She began the period with $2,535,895.72 cash on hand and ended it with $2,425,284.63. It’s true that Mississippi, because of its size, low cost of living and lack of major ad media markets is likely one of the cheapest states in which to run a senate campaign. But these are still very anemic spending levels. (During the same period Colom spent $1,396,812.95 – not multiples more but upwards of twice the amount.)

In a way this is unsurprising. Until a couple weeks ago very few people thought a Democrat could win a senate seat in Mississippi even under the most favorable conditions. In 2018, Trump’s first midterm, the widely respected former congressman and cabinet secretary Mike Espy ran against Hyde-Smith and she beat him handily, 54-46. When she ran for a full term in 2020 she beat him again 54-44. But even with all this Hyde-Smith genuinely seems barely to have gone through the motions of running a campaign.

If you’re from Mississippi or are from out of state and special insights into the state I’d like to hear from you. As I said above, it’s hard to prove a number, or document what didn’t happen, especially months later. So I’m very curious to hear more color and details about what you saw of this campaign over recent months or more likely what you didn’t see. In advance of those comments and testimonials it really does seem like Hyde-Smith saw the Senate gig as a DC-only job was basically a lifetime appointment.