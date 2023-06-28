Where Things Stand: Trump Promises Fans That He May Well Keep Getting Indicted

The oversaturation strategy continues.

Donald Trump is relentlessly talking about how much he did not do wrong as he faces fallout this week over CNN’s release of the audio tape that showcases him admitting to components of the charges he currently faces.

After fundraising on his first and second indictments, it’s becoming clear that Trump may just welcome more charges and more scoops about his criming at this point — it allows him to continue campaigning on grievances and the-world-is-out-to-get-me platitudes instead of offering up any actual policy positions.

Case in point: during an event in New Hampshire yesterday, he bragged to his fans that his antagonists have plenty more where that came from.

“This wasn’t in the playbook! But because the public is really smart, my numbers went up. I’ve got two of them,” he said to the members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women gathered, holding up two fingers for those counting along at home.

“Do you think I have a nice life? Is this fun? I had such an easy life before this crap. But we’re gonna make our country so great it’s gonna be worth it because this stuff doesn’t hold up and people know it,” he continued, seemingly referring to his federal charges and his indictment in New York state.

He then went on to speculate about what he’ll be indicted for next, outlining all the other stuff he’s done that might be worth further examination.

“There could be others coming, like for a perfect phone call, numbers will keep going up,” he bragged, this time pointing up to the sky. “I don’t think a thing like that has ever happened before and THIS has never happened — weaponization like this? Never happened before.”

He eventually moved on to other grievances, arguing the investigations into his alleged role in overturning the last presidential election are just “election interference” and “rigging” ahead of 2024.

Not only does the grievance-laced indictment ranting give him cover to not actually have a plan for 2024, it also has seemingly helped him in the polls, at least among Republican voters in New Hampshire.

It’s a well-worn strategy for the former president: the shock value is lost because he creates the shock. Why would he treat the recent, historic efforts at accountability any differently?

